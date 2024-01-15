Davis County firefighters rescue dog from partially ice-covered pond after being unable to climb out

CLEARFIELD, Utah — A dog named "Bob" had a terrifying experience Sunday when he went into an icy pond in Davis County and was unable to get out.

Thankfully, firefighters with the North Davis Fire District worked together to get him safely out of the frigid water at Steed Pond in Clearfield.

The fire district wrote in a Facebook post that Bob loves the water, but he was unable to get out after taking a "polar plunge." There was an ice shelf around the pond that prevented him from climbing out on his own.

A crew arrived, and one of the firefighters put on a dry suit and got hooked up to a rope rig for the rescue operation.

Bob, likely being stressed out and scared, was a bit hostile toward his rescuer, however. Those on the shore told the firefighter that Bob was growling at him as he approached, crawling backward on the ice.

"Don't worry, Bob! He's gonna save you!" one person yelled.

As his crewmates shouted instructions from the shore, the firefighter swam up behind Bob to grab hold of him. Bob didn't take kindly to that at first and tried to bite him. He eventually secured the scared pup, and the crew on the shore pulled them out of the water and onto the more secure ice.

The relieved dog shook off the water and ran toward his owners.

"Firefighter Logan did a fantastic job today helping Bob. The rest of “B” shift who you can’t see on camera are on the bank making sure Logan and Bob remain safe," the fire district wrote in the Facebook post.

"Please be safe with your pets and children as ice conditions are still not as safe as we’d like them to be," they continued.