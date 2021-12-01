Club Med to open five-star ski resort in Snowbasin

HUNTSVILLE, Utah — Skiing in Utah will soon get another dose of glamour with the addition of a five-star resort in Snowbasin.

Club Med announced the all-inclusive "Exclusive Collection" resort, it's first new U.S. location in more than 20 years, will open in December 2024.

“Club Med is known for pioneering new destinations, and we are eager to introduce Snowbasin to travelers as well as bring the very first luxury all-inclusive mountain resort to the U.S.,” said Carolyne Doyon, President and CEO of Club Med North America and the Caribbean.

The 320-room hotel will include suites combining both American and French styles with what the company calls Utah "elements." Guests will have ski-in and ski-out access to the Snowbasin slopes, along with a heated swimming pool to enjoy after a day on the mountain.

During the summer, the resort will have hiking, mountain biking, and even circus programs available to guests.

“Looking ahead, we are delighted to bring Snowbasin their very first lodging property and introduce the spectacular region to travelers from all over the world,” said Henri Giscard D’Estaing, President and CEO of Club Med.

The company said the resort will bring 400 jobs to the area.