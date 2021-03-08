C'mon, get happy! Salt Lake City lags in 'Happiness' rankings

SALT LAKE CITY — With everything Salt Lake City has going for it, residents don't seem to be very happy. Well, at least not as happy as those living in dozens of other U.S. cities.

The new 2021 list of Happiest Cities in America finds SLC way down in 59th position. That's below cities like Oxnard (no offense), Des Moines (no offense) and Plano (no offense.)

WalletHub's rankings of 182 cities used 31 metrics across three main categories: Emotional & Physical Well-Being, Income & Employment and Community & Environment.

At No. 22, Salt Lake City fared the best in the Income & Employment category which measured job satisfaction, poverty rate, job security and unemployment rate.

Surprisingly, SLC did the worst in Community & Environment where it placed 145th out the the 182 cities. The category measures separation and divorce rates, hate-crime incidents and ideal weather.

The city's rank in the Emotional & Physical Well-Being category (No. 57) was similar to its overall ranking.

HAPPIEST CITIES IN THE U.S. :

1. Fremont, CA

2. Bismarck, ND

3. Fargo, ND

4. Madison, WI

5. San Jose, CA

6. South Burlington, VT

7. Lincoln, NE

8. Columbia, MD

9. Cedar Rapids, IA

10. Santa Rosa, CA

LEAST HAPPIEST CITIES IN THE U.S. :

182. Detroit

181. Cleveland

180. Augusta, GA

179. Memphis

178. Toledo