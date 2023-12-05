Coalition suing UDOT over Little Cottonwood Canyon gondola

SALT LAKE CITY — A group of individuals and non-profit organizations filed a lawsuit against the Utah Department of Transportation over the agency's decision to install a gondola in Little Cottonwood Canyon.

The lawsuit is spearheaded by Canyon Guard, Inc., a nonprofit that is seeking to "facilitate finding sensible transportation solutions in Little Cottonwood Canyon."

Craig Heimark, the chairman of Canyon Guard and the designated spokesperson for the lawsuit's plaintiffs, said they're hoping the suit creates a "pause" in the gondola planning and construction process, allowing for more time for other options to be considered to mitigate the canyon's traffic problems during the winter.

“[We] expect the lawsuit will create the time and space for Utah legislators to review and direct UDOT to consider and test cheaper and more effective transportation solutions by using the $150M recently authorized BEFORE allocating additional taxpayer dollars or making a final decision," Heimark said in a statement Monday.

Heimark pointed out that the Gondola Project is "opposed by over 80% of the public respondents and all the affected areas’ mayors.”

The suit challenges UDOT's process in selecting the gondola plan and reviewing the other options.

The plaintiffs allege that UDOT failed to do the following:

• "identify an appropriate purpose and need for the transportation concerns to justify the Gondola Project impacts and costs;

• "consider reasonable alternatives and present unbiased analyses;

• "adequately scope their Environmental Impact Statement to analyze impacts to views, wildlife, air and water quality, roadless areas, hazardous waste sites, and impacts to areas outside Little Cottonwood Canyon as required by law;

• "substantively respond to public comments throughout the NEPA process, including those related to the above impacts and full/accurate costs of the Gondola Project;

• "properly coordinate with the United States Forest Service, which manages nearly all of the land through which the Gondola system will be constructed and operate; and

• "comply with the 1966 Transportation Act enacted to protect our public recreation area, our trails, and our local climbing areas."

The full complaint document can be viewed HERE.

UDOT told FOX 13 News in response: "We have not seen the details of the legal challenge and will review it when we have the information."

This breaking news article will be updated with more information.