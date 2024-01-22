College basketball player from Utah uses deafness as a strength

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Some things just go together — like Michael Jordan and 23... and Mariyah Saldana and basketball.

"I was in Kindergarten and I started playing and I never stopped," Mariyah recalled.

Mariyah has profound deafness, and throughout her basketball journey, she's played on both deaf and hearing teams.

"She played AAU here in Utah, and obviously that's an all-hearing team, so being able to adapt to a different environment where everyone doesn't know ASL, but are trying — it's just cool to see she's resilient," said Mariyah's mom, Taren Saldana.

Taren says her daughter's deafness doesn't hold her back. In fact, it's her superpower.

"When you think about the game of basketball, you have all this background noise: fans yelling, people slamming their feet, whereas someone like Mariyah, she can't hear any of that, she can zone all of that out," Taren said.

Mariyah's had a slam dunk of success on and off the court. She has a 4.0, plays basketball at Gallaudet University in Washington, D.C., and is now getting the chance to play for the National Deaf Basketball Team at the championships in Argentina this summer.

"I just try to focus home in on my skills, work on shooting, use different skills to progress and get better," Mariyah signed. "There's 16 other teams that are involved that are going to go meet there. All of them are deaf and will be playing each other."

As Mariyah perfects her floater for Argentina and her parents watch every made — and occasionally missed — basket, they all want to encourage anyone who's been counted out for something the world sees as a disadvantage.

"I would encourage them to work on their skills and train, go out to different places and train, and get that exposure," Mariyah signed.

"The only limits that are present are the ones that you put on yourself," Taren said.

Mariyah is raising $3,000 via GoFundMe to help pay for fees associated with traveling to Argentina with the National Deaf Basketball Team.