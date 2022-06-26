Commercial building fire burning near Rio Tinto Stadium

SANDY, Utah — At least one commercial building caught fire in Sandy Saturday evening.

The fire is burning near 9100 S. Monroe Street, according to emergency dispatchers.

Billows of dark smoke have been seen from the surrounding area, including Rio Tinto Stadium (Video above). By about 8:30 p.m., the smoke had died down significantly.

Real Salt Lake wrote in a tweet that a building behind the At Home warehouse was on fire.

Update: it's the store behind the At Home store. The fire department is on site and have tamed the fire. https://t.co/J8GUAxsJSI — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) June 26, 2022

FOX 13 News has reached out to fire department officials for more information. This article will be updated as more details become available.

Earlier in the day, dark smoke was also visible from a Salt Lake Bees game at Smith's Ballpark. The Salt Lake City Fire Department said a motorhome caught fire.