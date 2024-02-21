Commercial flights officially take off at Ogden airport

OGDEN, Utah — Commercial flights in Ogden have officially taken off once again as Breeze Airways pioneered their first service out of the municipal airport Wednesday.

In November, FOX 13 News reported the plan to restore commercial flights to the Ogden-Hinckley Airport, with Breeze Airlines saying they would operate a service from Ogden to Orange County, California.

On Wednesday, Breeze operated their first trip out of Ogden.

The new route will operate four times a week, with service on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

For now, the flight to Orange County, which many use as a gateway to Disneyland, is the only commercial option out of the Ogden airport.

Breeze's flights mark the return of commercial travel to Weber County, which stopped in 2022 when Allegiant and Avelo Airlines dropped their services.

The Utah-based budget airline is relatively new, with flight service beginning in 2021. Breeze already operates out of the Provo airport and received $250,000 from Ogden City over three payments to help with start-up costs, staffing, marketing and possibly fuel costs.