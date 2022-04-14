Communities rally to help family of brothers who were killed while cycling near St. George

SALT LAKE CITY — Communities are rallying to raise money for the families of two brothers who were killed while cycling in Southern Utah after a DUI crash.

The brothers, identified on a Gofundme campaign as Matt and Adam Bullard are from California and were in Utah for the "Tour of St. George," timed bicycle ride.

Read - Pair of brothers hit, killed by car while cycling near St. George

While on the course near Telegraph Street and Coral Canyon Boulevard, a passing SUV driven by a 47-year-old woman hit the men. The woman was arrested and booked into jail on two felony counts of automobile homicide, two felony counts of DUI with serious bodily injury, two felony counts of failure to remain at the scene of an accident, and one misdemeanor count of reckless driving.

Read - Southern Utah woman arrested for DUI, automobile homicide in crash that killed 2 cyclists

The Gofundme campaign described the brothers as "inseperable" and explains they were riding in the event with their sons when the tragedy occurred.

"Matt and Adam lived a full life, dedicated to Jesus Christ, their families, and each other," the campaign states. "Each a Rock Star in their own rite, Adam leaves behind his wife Shannon, and son Jacob, and Matt leaves behind his wife April, his son Michael, and his 3 daughters Amanda, Abby and Sarah."

Donors are flooding in from California, where the brothers are from, as well as from members of the cycling community in Utah. The campaign has already raised more than $70 thousand dollars from 645 donations. Click here to donate.