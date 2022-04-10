Pair of brothers hit, killed by car while riding bicycles near St. George

WASHINGTON CITY, Utah — Two brothers who were riding bicycles in southern Utah died after being hit by a passing car Friday afternoon.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. on Telegraph Street near Coral Canyon Boulevard, according to Washington City Police.

Both the cyclists and the car were traveling west on Telegraph, and police say the cyclists were using the bike lane.

Witnesses and first responders attempted lifesaving measures, and the two victims were taken to St. George Regional Hospital where they later died from their injuries.

The victims' names have not been released, but police identified them as two brothers from California who were competing in a bike race.

"We offer our sincerest condolences to all those affected by this tragic accident," the police department wrote in a press release.

The driver, a female resident of Washington City whose name was also not released, was taken into police custody. Any criminal charges will be determined after she is medically evaluated, police said.

Officials said the speed at which the car was traveling is not yet known, but the speed limit in the area is 50 miles per hour. The investigation is ongoing.

Police ask that anyone who witnessed the crash and has not yet spoken with investigators call the department at 435-986-1515 or non-emergency dispatch at 435-634-5730.