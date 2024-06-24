Community gathers at vigil for Utah County couple killed in murder-suicide

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — The American Fork community gathered together at a local park for a candlelight vigil for the couple killed in an apparent murder-suicide Thursday.

Police believe 57-year-old Olin Johnson fatally shot his wife, 52-year-old Kerilyn Johnson, before shooting himself.

Sunday night's Celebration of Life was planned with the intention to support the couple's six children.

"Tonight, we just want them to feel how many people love them and are rooting for their success and are grieving with them," said Melanie Cartwright. "They are not alone."

A GoFundMe was created to help the children cover funeral expenses and other future unexpected costs. To donate, click here.