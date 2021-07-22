Community gathers to remember life legacy of beloved fifth grade teacher

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A school community is grieving the loss of a beloved teacher.

Last week, Wendy Stapel was killed in a car accident in Wyoming.

For years she inspired students as a fifth grade teacher at Mountain Shadows Elementary.

“I would see her walking the hallways and she always had a big smile on her face and give you a warm hug,” said Amy Andrewsen, a parent of children who attend the school. “It's going to be hard. Wendy was a big piece of this school.”

Read - Utah Air National Guardswoman asks for help to find stolen military backpack

Andrewsen helped organize a vigil outside the school Wednesday evening.

Hundreds of people gathered to reflect on their memories of Ms. Stapel while leaning on each other to heal and try to make sense of an unimaginable tragedy.

“Wendy was a light. She was a beautiful person. She touched so many lives,” Andrewsen said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Ms. Stapel’s family.