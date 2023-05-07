Community holds vigil for victims of North Ogden shooting

NORTH OGDEN, Utah — The North Ogden community held a non-denominational prayer vigil Saturday night following what they say was the most tragic event to take place in the city.

On April 27, Jeffrey Roberts of Long Beach, California, drove to his brother Scott Roberts’ house in North Ogden.

Jeffrey shot and killed Scott, and shot and injured Scott’s wife Jodi, before setting the home on fire.

READ: Shocking video shows moments leading up to fatal North Ogden shooting, fire

Heidi Bradley, the organizer of the vigil, says the whole incident left the community in shock.

“Just yesterday I was talking with a mother who is really having a hard time processing this event,” said Bradley, “And she started sobbing on my shoulders and said, ‘I thought I was alone. I thought everyone else was ok.’”

She said it was heartwarming to see community members coming together Saturday night, donating food, bowing their heads in thoughts and prayer, and lighting candles as they heal.

“My hope is that Jodi feels an outpouring of appreciation of love,” she said, “So we may elevate Jodi, elevate her family, elevate these first responders, and know that everyone is loved and appreciated.”

Council member Blake Cevering said this is the first candlelight vigil the city has ever held, and it was necessary for what they are going through.

“It was such a tragic event. That people even if they didn’t know the people who were involved the victims, they were affected by it,” said Cevering.

At the event, posters displayed signatures from children in the community thanking officers and first responders.

North Ogden Police Chief Dirk Quinney teared up as he read what the badges officers wear symbolize when they take oath.

“It represents the willingness to sacrifice one’s safety to assist others,” he read, “It is a symbol and a promise to uphold the best interests of your community within the position.”

Bradley said the vigil was just a first step of joining together in support as the city moves forward.

“When something intense like this happens, it is very important to come together as a community, to hold each other, to love each other, and not self-isolate because it’s too hard,” said Bradley, “Rather let’s come together in love.”