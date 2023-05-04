Shocking video shows moments leading up to fatal North Ogden shooting, fire

NORTH OGDEN, Utah — Newly-released doorbell and police body camera video of a shooting and house fire shows exactly what led up to the deaths of two brothers in North Ogden one week ago.

The incident began on April 27 when 66-year-old Jeffrey Roberts drove from Long Beach, California to the home of his brother, Scott, in North Ogden.

In the doorbell video released by officials Thursday, Jeffrey is seen walking to the front door and ringing the doorbell before Scott answers and asks what he is doing at the home.

The brothers are heard exchanging conversation about where another family member is before Jeffrey reaches into his jacket, pulls out a gun and shoots his brother, killing him.

Jeffrey Scott goes into the house and also shot his brother's wife, Jodi Roberts, who survived and is recovering in the hospital.

A neighbor heard the shots and alerted authorities, who encountered Jeffrey when they arrived at the home.

Police state the first officer who encountered Jeffrey took cover behind a mailbox as Roberts shot at him.

Doorbell video and body camera video from officers shows the exchange of gunfire between police and Jeffrey, who was ultimatley shot and killed by police.

Photos of the scene after the shooting show several bullet holes in the mailbox and well as in the police vehicle and in the garage door of a neighbor's house.

Before firing at officers, Jeffrey lit the home on fire using road flares, police said. In the moments after the exchange with police, smoke and flames are seen billowing out of a front window of the home.

The home was deemed to be a complete loss from the fire.

During the subsequent investigation, police discovered Roberts was armed with a handgun, and 23 fully loaded handgun magazines.

A shotgun was also found in the possession of Roberts.

The daughter of Scott Roberts, who was shot and killed in his home, said her father was a hero for saving his wife during the incident.

"My mom is alive because my dad fought my uncle and told my mom to run. Knowing that my dad died a hero is bringing us a small bit of comfort," she wrote.

The violent incident has left the community shaken as many said they don't think a domestic violence case of this level has ever happened in the quiet neighborhood.

As the community copes with the tragedy, community leaders organized a prayer vigil on Saturday with faith leaders in an effort to show support to the surviving family members.