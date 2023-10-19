Community mourns unexpected death of Taylorsville High principal

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — The Taylorsville High School community is mourning the "very unexpected" loss of their beloved principal, Emme Lidell.

The Granite School District shared only that Liddell's death was a result of health complications.

"We do not have any additional details to share at this time, but we will share information about any public services when it becomes available," the district stated in an email to families. "We express our profound condolences to her family and friends and want to ensure that our students and staff have the support they may need."

In an effort to help students and staff cope with the loss, the district crisis team will be at the school "as long as necessary."

"We are very saddened by this news and extend our deepest sympathies to all whose lives were touched by her caring leadership," the district said.

Liddell was appointed principal of Taylorsville High School in February 2018.