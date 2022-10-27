Community rallies behind Saratoga Springs mother who nearly died

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — A Saratoga Springs mother who spent the past two months fighting for her life was welcomed home Wednesday by family, neighbors, and even local law enforcement.

Kayla Lundgren describes her mom as "a miracle."

In August, family did not know if Tonya Lundgren would ever return home after a 2-hour heart procedure turned into open heart surgery, which then lead to blood clots causing her right thumb to be amputated. After the 10-hour surgery, doctors believed Lundgren might be brain dead.

"It was rough to see her in a coma while she was lifeless for two weeks," said Kaylia.

The community came together to support the Lundgren's on Tonya's homecoming, including neighbor Mindy Greene who organized the celebration after Tonya made a similar gesture when Greene's husband was hospitalized with COVID-19.

"It's amazing. Sometimes you forget how many people are surrounding you and this is just a great reminder of the impact she's made on so many people," said Kaylia.

While her father was with Tonya in the hospital, Kaylia took on the responsibility of taking care of her four younger siblings, doing the best that she could.

"Just trying to keep my siblings positive and show them that it's okay and whatever happens is supposed to happen," said said.

During Tonya's battle, the Lundgren's leaned into their faith and community.

"The power of prayer is real," said Kaylia. "I know not everyone believes in a higher being, but we do, and we've definitely seen it in our lives."

A GoFundMe page was created on behalf of the Lundgren family to help with Tonya's medical bills and other needs.