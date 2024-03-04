Concerns remain after bill allows arming Utah teachers in classroom

SALT LAKE CITY — A new bill that that just passed in the Utah State Legislature, essentially arming teachers, is already facing backlash as opponents say it was rushed through and leaves many concerns.



Many against House Bill 119 were at the state capitol in Salt Lake City Monday, sharing their fears about the dangers of the proposed legislation to arm more teachers at school.

"Expecting teachers to make split second decisions in high stress situations may inadvertently blur the lines between core responsibilities and the burden of safeguarding students," said.

However, gun rights advocates say the bill's sponsors worked on the legislation for over two years and believes it only enhances the status quo.

"This is a logical next step to what we already have. If you have a Utah concealed carry permit, you can already carry in schools," explained Clark Aposhian with the Utah Shooting Sports Council. "But what this does is incentivizes additional very specific classroom type training for defense of a classroom."

But U.S. Army veteran Stan Holmes, who taught for 30 years in Utah public schools, says the concealed carry class he took when offered to teachers years ago was "a joke."

"I left unconvinced that everyone could handle themselves in a crisis situation," he said.

Holmes added there’s no reason to believe the proposed Educator Protector Program would be any better. However, Aphosian disagrees.

"During a school shooting, while waiting for the first responders to show up, the teachers are actually the first engagers and they’re already there," argued Aphosian.

Meanwhile, opponents maintain that armed teachers only complicate the response of law enforcement and that more guns in classrooms only increase the danger to students.

The new bill also includes the application of a lockbox if not carried on the teachers in class, as well as adds civil liability protection.