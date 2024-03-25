Construction fire causes concern for Kearns apartment residents

KEARNS, Utah — A fire at an under-construction apartment building in Kearns was a concern Monday for several residents who lived in a building next door.

The fire at the building near the 4700 block of Thorncrest Way drew a large response from emergency crews, but was put out before causing any major damage at approximately 1 p.m.

Drone video from @AndyXMunox showed firefighters on top of the 4-story building with smoke coming up through the roof. Two ladder trucks were also seen at the fire, with another parked on the road nearby.

Other than damage to one area of the roof, no other outdoor damage was seen at the building. The cause of the fire and whether anyone was injured is not known.

