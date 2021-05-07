Construction of 180-ft. long tunnel underneath Temple Square reaches end

SALT LAKE CITY — A 180-foot long tunnel being constructed underneath Temple Square has reached its end, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced.

When completed, the tunnel will connect the conference center to a new underground entrance at the Salt Lake Temple.

"It's just an amazing thing to see that all come together and see it physically take place," said Rich Delamare, the north addition project manager. "It's a chance of a lifetime. I don't think anyone on this project has any idea that they're going to get to do anything like this ever again."

Tunnel

The final work on the tunnel will entail removing the concrete wall that leads to the conference center parking lot. A date for removal of the wall has not yet been announced.

The temple has been closed for renovation since Dec. 2019.

Crews have begun placing scaffolding around the entire building, and removing stones from the temple walls for cleaning before they are returned to their original spots.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

During the renovation, construction crews have found nails and other pieces of metal that date back to when the temple was completed in 1893.