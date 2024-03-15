Construction project to Close Bangerter Highway in both directions overnight Friday

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A construction project will close a stretch of Bangerter Highway in both directions overnight Friday.

The work is part of a major project to take out stop lights and convert Bangerter Highway into a freeway by the end of next year.

Freeway-style interchanges will be added at 9800 south, 13400 south and 2700 west.

Overnight Friday, Bangerter will be closed in both directions at 9800 South.

It will partially reopen Saturday morning and the plan is to have it fully open in time for the Monday morning commute.

UDOT recommends using 90th south or 104th south as alternate routes.

This weekend crews will take out an old pedestrian bridge.

UDOT says it has worked closely with the Jordan School District on this project, and buses will be provided for students who used the bridge.

The new bridge is expected to be ready by the new school year this fall.

In the meantime, neighbors should expect some noise, dust, vibration, and overhead lighting during the nighttime work.