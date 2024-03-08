Want a pleasant weekend? Avoid these Salt Lake Valley traffic messes

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — With the weekend weather forecast looking absolutely stellar, those looking to get out for a leisurely drive should avoid a few areas in the Salt Lake Valley to keep their moods and spirits high.

One area to avoid is near Midvale where eastbound Interstate 215 will be closed between the Interstate 15 interchange and State Street. Crews will be removing the top layers of the 300 West bridge over the highway. Drivers will be detoured to southbound I-15 to Exit 297 at 7200 South and can then use the State Street on-ramp to get to I-215 eastbound.

The eastbound lanes will be reopened Monday in time for the morning commute.

South Jordan is the location of another traffic snafu as all eastbound and westbound traffic on 9800 South will be closed at Bangerter Highway to allow for crews to install bridge supports. The closure will begin at 10 p.m. Friday and stay shut until Monday morning.

Northbound lanes of Bangerter Highway will also be winnowed to just one lane during the work period.

Work continues the next weekend when Bangerter Highway will be closed overnight on March 15 so that the pedestrian bridge at 9800 South can be removed.

The work is part of the conversion of that area of the highway to freeway-style interchanges, with work expected to be finished by the end of 2025. The interchanges will also be implemented at 12400 South and 2700 West.