Construction work caused gas leak near Sugar House Park

SALT LAKE CITY — Construction caused the gas leak that happened around 1 p.m. near Sugar House Park, said Captain Chad Jepperson with the Salt Lake City Fire Department.

“This was due to construction, but I'm not sure exactly what happened,” he said. “There's some heavy equipment on scene working in the roadway.”

Living in this area can be a pain because of the seemingly constant construction, said Taylor Treuhaft.

“I know that they're doing this to better the roads and better everything that's here,” she said. “I know that it's only for the betterment of the neighborhood and the city, however, it is frustrating because with all the construction that's going on, you have consequences.”

Crews were stretched thin with the fire department also dealing with the other unrelated gas leak on State Street, said Captain Jepperson.

“When the incident kicked off, we had three engines and a truck and a hazmat unit, and then we had to rely on West Valley's hazmat to come and assist us because we had the other gas leak at the same time,” he said.

The crazy coincidence made for a long day for crews, said Jepperson.

“Salt Lake City is built very well to handle this sort of thing,” he said. “We've got a number of firefighters that this is their specialty, and we've got a lot of units that are really close, and we also got really good agreements with our neighbors, and that showed today about how we work together.”