Gas leak closes State Street in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A gas leak has forced the closure of one of Salt Lake City's most heavily-trafficked roads on Thursday.

State Street between 600 South and 800 South has been shut down in both directions after a 6-inch gas line was struck. Both directions at 700 South from West Temple to 200 East are also closed.

It's not known what hit the line, but it is believed to have been a back hoe that was operating in the area.

According to a FOX 13 News photojournalist, gas can be smelled where the main was hit.

FOX 13 News Gas leak closes State Street at 600 South in Salt Lake City

The Utah Department of Transportation says the road will remain closed repairs are completed, which is estimated to take up to an hour.