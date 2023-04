LAKE POINT, Utah — A construction was injured in an accident involving a concrete pump truck at a construction site in Tooele County on Monday.

The North Tooele Fire Department responded to the Lake Point site at Weston Way and College Street where the accident occurred at around 3:30 p.m.

Video and photos from the site show police tape surrounding the truck which is tilted with its boom extended.

The worker was taken to a local hospital with what officials are calling moderate injuries.