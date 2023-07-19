Construction worker rescued after falling into concrete vault in Kaysville

KAYSVILLE, Utah — A construction worker is being treated for serious injuries after falling into a concrete vault Tuesday in Kaysville.

The worker fell about 40 feet at the construction site near 1000 N. Mountain Road, according to the Kaysville Fire Department.

Kaysville Fire Department

After an approximately one-hour-long rescue using a rope system, members of the Layton and Kaysville fire departments were able to retrieve the worker from the vault.

The victim was then airlifted to a trauma center via LifeFlight. The victim had serious injuries but was in stable condition.

"Thanks to Layton Fire for providing manpower and technical rescue equipment at this scene. We're grateful for the support of our neighbors to the north!" Kaysville Fire Department wrote in a Facebook post.