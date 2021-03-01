Menu

Construction worker rescued after fall at Provo work site

Posted at 12:14 PM, Mar 01, 2021
PROVO, Utah — Crews were called out to a Provo construction site Monday after a worker fell and was injured.

The man was working on the foundation of a home in the 4900 block of North Canyon Road when he fell while removing the concrete forms off the home. Officials say the man fell about 12 feet into a hole where the foundation was being built.

Because there was not an easy way to remove the worker, Provo Fire Rescue set up a raising system to get him out.

Photos of the scene were shared on social media.

After being successfully raised from the hole, the worker was transported to Utah Valley Hospital in stable condition.

