Controlled burn goes out of control in Weber County

HARRISVILLE, Utah — A grass fire in Weber County was successfully extinguished Saturday afternoon at under two acres.

Firefighters were called to a field near 1400 N. Highway 89 in Harrisville at around 1:40 p.m.

North View Fire District Marshal Ryan Barker said it started as an agriculture burn, but got out of control. Some nearby structures were threatened at some point, but none were damaged. An abandoned truck and camper were burned, however.

North View Fire District

Crews from the Ogden Fire Department and Weber Fire District responded as well.

The fire was out within about two hours. The estimated total burned was 1.5 to 2 acres.