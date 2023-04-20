Cookies and drinks at Utah-based soda shop discounted to 50 cents for special milestone

SALT LAKE CITY — You'll be able to sip your favorite dirty soda and munch on a cookie for just 50 cents each as one of Utah's most popular soda shops marks a special milestone.

Swig is celebrating the opening of its 50th store by offering a deal you just can't pass up.

At every Swig location, customers can score a drink beginning at 50 cents and any cookie for an additional 50 cents.

Read: Swig founder and breast cancer survivor helps women fight cancer

That means you can get quite the afternoon pick-me-up, Friday night treat, or if you're feeling bold, a sugary breakfast for just $1.

The celebration, happening Friday, is available at all locations across the country and with dozens of drive-thrus located in Utah, you won't have to travel far to score this deal.

For drink pricing, a 12 or 16-ounce drink will cost 50 cents, while a 24-ounce drink will cost 75 cents. For the larger 32-ounce and 44-ounce drinks, customers will have to pay $1 and $1.25, respectively.

Large cookies and mini cookie cups will also be included in the 50-cent deal.

Read: Swig sodas to be brought to some Utah movie theaters in 2023

Swig says they expect massive lines at every location Friday, so be prepared to wait if you want to take advantage of the deal.

Only one discounted drink and cookie will be allowed per person present.

The concept of "dirty soda" and Swig has risen to fame as people across the country have been fascinated with Utahns' love for soda.

With a colorful menu of drinks ranging from Sprite with Lemonade, blue raspberry flavoring and a gummy shark to a Dr. Pepper with English toffee and creamer, Swig tries to elevate sodas with flavoring to make bold new creations.

Plus, who doesn't love cookies!