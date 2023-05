SALT LAKE CITY — Just as things are starting to really heat up this summer, Utahns will be able to sweetly cool off for free.

Starting next week, anyone looking to "chill" can get a free 12 ounce Frazil every Friday through the month of June simply by showing up to any location that sells the slushes.

That's it. That's the deal.

CLICK HERE for Frazil locations across Utah.