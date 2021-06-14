Cooling stations can be lifesavers during record heat

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — As Utah residents deal with week-long temperatures expected to hit the century mark and above, Salt Lake County has opened numerous cooling centers to beat the heat.

Anyone can head to a cool zone to chill out and hydrate during the heatwave.

The centers are located at county parks and recreation centers, along with senior centers and libraries.

People are also being asked to check on their neighbors, especially the elderly and those who have medical conditions.