Corner Canyon High School students ordered to remain in classrooms due to possible threat

DRAPER, Utah — Students at Corner Canyon High School in Draper have been told to remain in their classrooms Monday while the school investigates a possible threat.

The Canyons School District said Draper police received a message "that could [be] construed as a threat against the school," forcing administrators to keep students in their classrooms.

It's not known what was in the threat.

District officials stopped short of saying the school was under lockdown or lockout protocols, but did say all students and staff are safe.

Parents of Corner Canyon students are receiving calls and emails regarding the current status at the school. They are being asked not to go to the school so that police can conduct an investigation.

"Please know that student safety is our No. 1 concern and all possible efforts are being made to keep the school, students, and employees as safe as possible," the email to parents read.