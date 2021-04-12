Corner Canyon HS softball team hosts Gold Star families

DRAPER, Utah — The Corner Canyon High School softball team played an emotion-filled game Monday, and it had nothing to do with the final score.

In the school's annual military appreciation game against Lehi, each student wore a jersey and played in honor of a Gold Star family of a fallen soldier. Before the game, the players hosted families from the Operation Hero program.

During opening ceremonies, boots from each honored solder were placed along the backstop behind home plate.

FOX 13

Utah's Operation Hero helps Gold Star families in the state with financial contributions, as well as through programs that help them prepare for the unexpected.

The Corner Canyon annual military appreciation game returned after it was canceled last year due to the pandemic.