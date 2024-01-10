Cottonwood High School in Murray under lockdown protocols

MURRAY, Utah — Cottonwood High School in Murray has been placed under lockdown protocols despite school being out for the day.

Murray police confirmed the school was in lockdown, but did not share why the protocols were put in place.

Numerous police vehicles were seen rushing towards the school at 4:15 p.m.

Although classes have ended, it's not known if there are any after-school programs or sporting events underway.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story