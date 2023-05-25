Council approves transportation plan including Little Cottonwood Canyon gondola

SALT LAKE CITY — The proposed gondola up Little Cottonwood Canyon moved a step closer towards reality Thursday after the Wasatch Front Regional Council voted to approve a transportation plan that included the proposal.

The proposed Little Cottonwood Canyon gondola was one of over 1,000 items included in the 2023-2050 Regional Transportation Plan that the council approved. Those in favor and against the gondola were in attendance as the council began the meeting with public comment, which was overwhelmingly against the plan.

Supporters of the gondola, including ski resorts, claim it will alleviate traffic issues in the canyon. In fact, officials with Snowbird and Ski Utah were at the meeting to back the gondola.

Those opposed to the gondola's construction talk of environmental and cost concerns, which could rise to over $1 billion.

After the public comment period, Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson unsuccessfully motioned to have the gondola removed from the plan due to the widespread opposition at the meeting.

Even after council voted to approve the $26 billion overall plan, the item pertaining to the gondola can still be removed at a later date.

Thursday's vote is not the final step in the gondola's approval process as the Utah Department of Transportation must still complete an environmental impact study. The Utah State Legislature also has to review and fund the project, while the federal government would have to be involved if the project touches Forest Service land.

The Wasatch Front Regional Council coordinates transportation planning and is made up of elected officials from several counties along the Wasatch Front.