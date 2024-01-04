Couple not seen since November found dead inside American Fork home

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — Police say two people were found dead inside an American Fork home following a welfare check Wednesday.

The check was performed at the home at 179 North Center Street after neighbors said they hadn't seen the elderly couple who live there since November.

Inside the home, officers found the bodies of the couple in a bad state of decomposition.

Due to the state of the bodies, police said it is difficult to know what happened to the couple, but added that their deaths appeared to be suspicious but offered no other details.

The names of the couple have yet to be released.

