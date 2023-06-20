Couple travels to Utah on quest to visit every Texas Roadhouse in the country

OREM, Utah — Utah and Adventure, the two words go together like a hand and a glove. There’s world-class skiing, hiking, national parks and more.

But for Mike and Judy McNamara from Franklin Virginia, their journey through Utah is a different kind of adventure.

The retired couple, who has been married for 51 years, is on a nationwide quest to visit 400 Texas Roadhouse locations by January 2024.

FOX 13 News caught up with the couple who sat down at their 344th Texas Roadhouse in Orem, Utah for dinner.

“Like, it's just a new obsession now, I guess," Mike said.

“Well, we've been in all 50 states before as of 2010," Mike said. “So basically we're once again visiting the country to a different theme-Texas Roadhouse."

“Texas Roadhouse is wonderful food and you know what you're going to get when you come here and it's just one of the things it's become a quest now, it's something that we just enjoy doing and we'll continue to as long as our health holds out,” Mike said.

The two have even become celebrities within the franchise and at local chains.

“It made me feel very special as an individual that they take time out of their very busy lives and have decided to embark on this journey and visit every single one of us and they treat us like individuals,” said Clayton Prete, Managing Partner at the Orem Texas Roadhouse.

“That's the CEO,” Judy said as she pointed to her iPad of a picture of her and Mike at an event with the CEO of the Texas Roadhouse.

For Mike and Judy, it's not just about the food. It’s about people, adventure and living their best life on the road. Their next stops are Wyoming and Colorado. They hope to see you along the way.

“Go for it,” Mike said. "You can always afford short trips, make them go places, visit things, the more you do, the more you're gonna want to do, there's a bright, wonderful world out there. Go see it."