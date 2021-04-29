COVID-19 vaccine offered to all inmates at Utah State Prison and Central Utah Correctional Facility

DRAPER, Utah — The Utah Department of Corrections announced Thursday that all inmates in the Utah State Prison and Central Utah Correctional Facility have been offered at least one COVID-19 vaccine.

More than 2,659 individuals have been fully vaccinated between the two facilities and individuals housed at a county jail.



“In regards to the pandemic, we have reached several huge milestones for Corrections,” said Brian Nielson, executive director for the Utah Department of Corrections in a press release. “We are excited to see a gradual return to normalcy as we continue to work closely with state and local health officials on steps moving forward.”

As of April 22, 3,320 inmates have had a confirmed case of COVID-19 between the USP, CUCF and those housed in a county jail. Of those, 3,253 inmates have recovered and 16 died.

There are currently no active COVID-19 cases at the Utah State Prison nor the Central Utah Correctional Facility.

UDC officials say they will continue to offer vaccinations to those who would like one and to new intakes.