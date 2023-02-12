Watch Now
Cow stuck in creek, South Summit Fire to the rescue

Posted at 3:35 PM, Feb 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-12 17:35:05-05

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Deer and elk aren’t the only animals dealing with the heavy snow in Utah.

A cow had to be rescued in Summit County late Saturday after getting stuck in some very deep snow.

According to the South Summit Fire Facebook page, “It seems the Betsy here stayed out a little too late last night. She couldn’t quite get out of the creek bed on her own.”

Some of the fire crew channeled their inner cowboy spirit, and rescued the dogie in distress.

It wasn’t long until the would-be cowpunchers had the wayward calf out of the snow and back with the rest of the beeves.

The post ended with this quote, "Love this department. You never know what you're going to be doing next.”

