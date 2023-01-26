Watch Now
Large herd of elk running along I-80 near Foothill Drive

SALT LAKE CITY — An unusual set of commuters were seen along multiple highways near the Foothills area of Salt Lake City early Thursday.

Several cameras caught a large herd of elk running alongside Interstate 80 and Interstate 215 before, during and after the rush hour traffic.

The herd, estimated to be about 60 elk, was seen on several Utah Department of Traffic cameras, especially one on I-80 near 2800 East.

Utah Division of Wildlife Resources officers were seen on the highway diverting the elk away from traffic. The herd were eventually pushed back into Parleys Canyon with help from the Salt Lake City Police Department and Utah Highway Patrol.

