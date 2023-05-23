Cowboys, big bulls taking part in rodeo to honor those who protect Utah

MANTI, Utah — A pro rodeo event heading to Manti this Memorial Day Weekend will be fun for all, and even better for the men and women who protect and keep Utah safe.

"It’s an adrenaline rush, there’s no doubt about it. I mean it’s exciting," said John Larson.

Larson helps train the bulls that will be in the ring and he used to ride professionally himself.

"There’s nothing more exciting than climbing down on one of them," he said. "And then the adrenaline you’re going to get when you get back to the chutes, and it’s all over and you know you’re still alive.

"It’s a great feeling."

Larson and his brother, Mark, along with fellow organizer, Rep. Steve Lund, spoke about why the "Take the Oath" rodeo Sanpete County Fairgrounds Tuesday is so important.

"Volunteerism is kind of going out of style," explained Lund.

Small towns rely on volunteers, many who serve as first responders such as firefighters, search and rescue, EMS personnel.

"In rural Utah, you do not survive very long without volunteers," he added.

"We had an idea that we need to support them maybe a little bit better."

That’s how it all started, with its first event last year bringing the PRCA to the rural area and raising tens of thousands of dollars, with much of that going to local first responders.

"People need to know that those who take the oath need to be appreciated and we appreciate them," said Lund.

In all, 40 cowboys will be participating in the rodeo, including world champions and those who've taken part in the National Finals Rodeo.

And not only big name cowboys, but also some big name local bulls.

"We’ll have two bulls in this event," said. "Two of our bulls will be here. One is pretty well known: a top bull in the PRCA, been on the circuit a couple years. His name is Red Avalanche.

Along with the events in the ring, rodeo clowns and games for the kids will make it a family friendly event honoring those who take the oath.

