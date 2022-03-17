Cox confirms intent to veto transgender athletics bill

SALT LAKE CITY — During his monthly news conference, Governor Spencer Cox reiterated Thursday that he will veto a controversial bill banning transgender children from participating in school sports.

Cox was pushing for a compromise, but lawmakers swapped out the bill with an all-out ban on transgender children playing school sports in the final hours of the legislative session.

But the governor said lawmakers forgot one thing.

"Everyone knows what’s going to happen," said Cox. "There will be a lawsuit and it will be a very expensive lawsuit.

"There was something very troubling that happened on the last night of the session and this is what happens when you try to do something on the last night of the session without any input. That is our school districts were removed from indemnification in that bill and the Utah High School Activities Association would not receive any indemnification.

"It’s very likely this lawsuit would bankrupt the Utah High School Activities Association and those are their words not mine."

Cox said he still hopes for a compromise in the future.