Cox formally invites celebrity Kevin Bacon to Utah to celebrate Footloose anniversary

SALT LAKE CITY — As Utah prepares to celebrate the 40th anniversary of an iconic film, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox made a special plea for the star to come back to the place where it all began.

"We are so excited that next year will be 40 years of Footloose," Cox said in a video to Kevin Bacon, who became the face of the movie for his role as Ren McCormack. "It's hard to believe it's been that long, I was eight when it came out and we loved it - Utah has never been the same."

The film was shot at various locations across Utah including Lehi Roller Mills and Payson High School beginning May 9, 1983. Even today, you can spot scenes from the movie in Payson, which was taken over for the filming process.

Footloose put Payson on the map and residents still remember playing small roles in the movie.

FOX 13 News visited iconic locations from the filmearlier this year, speaking to Utahns with vivid memories of the movie being made in their town. Even decades later, Payson is proud to have played such a big part in an iconic piece of entertainment.

"I want to extend an invitation on behalf of the Great State of Utah, to have you come back," Cox said in a video directed to Kevin Bacon. "We need Ren back here in Utah. We're still dancing but we would love to have you at Payson High School."

Cox's invitation is not the first attempt to persuade Kevin Bacon to pay a visit to where Footloose all began.

As Payson High School is set to be demolished and replaced after the school year is complete, students initiated a movement called "Bacon to Payson" to try and grab the star's attention earlier this year.

The students made a big push, even writing a letter to Kevin Bacon, pleading for him to attend the school's prom in 2024, as it will be the last dance in the school.

Though the school will be demolished, memories last forever and it's clear Utah wants Kevin Bacon to make his return to The Beehive State to celebrate 40 years since a piece of Utah history was filmed.

"I've been to your locker, it's still there," Cox said. "We can't wait to celebrate 40 years next year with you."