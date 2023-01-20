Cox gives State of the State directed at Utah's youth

SALT LAKE CITY — Governor Spencer Cox delivered a State of the State address directed at the youth of Utah, promising a brighter future for them.



"To anyone who believes that the next generation in Utah will be worse off than their parents, my message is simple: not now, not on our watch," he said in the statewide televised address.

In his annual address to the legislature and the people of Utah, the governor touched on a wide variety of topics.

He called for major investments in public education, but steered clear of support of a controversial bill tying teacher salaries to a school choice program, something he has signaled support of in the past (the bill passed out of the House Education Committee on Thursday evening).

"I am asking the Legislature to help me make this the 'Year of the Teacher.' Not only can we provide at least a 5% increase to the weighted pupil unit, but we can also give every teacher the largest raise in our state's history," Gov. Cox said.

On housing, the governor promised "significant legislation" to increase supply and reduce the cost of housing. He repeated a vow he made in an interview with FOX 13 News last week, insisting the Great Salt Lake would not go dry on his watch. While noting he's been mocked for it, Gov. Cox continued to ask people to pray for relief from the drought.

"You see, I believe that God CAN fill the lake. But if not, then we must," he said. "We have to maintain a continued focus on water conservation and agriculture optimization. To that end, I am proposing another $500 million in water conservation investment in addition to new policy changes that will reduce our per capita use."

The governor has increased scrutiny on social media companies that he insists are harming youth. He said he would support legislation to limit phone use in classrooms and crack down on data collection on teens. In his speech, he fired a warning shot at social media companies.

"To the social media companies who have been reckless in protecting our youth, Utah parents are putting you on notice. If you insist on fighting us, be assured that we are more than ready for a fight and we will win. Or you can join us and be part of the solution," he said.

Gov. Cox called on the legislature to do more to help Utah families, supporting proposed tax cuts and investments in quality of life.

"We can do more to support skills-based learning for those who don’t choose to pursue a college degree and freeze tuition costs for those who do. We can fund more mental health resources and crisis interventions in our communities. We can modernize our IT infrastructure to improve the service we provide our citizens," he said.

He also called out lawmakers.

"May we always remember that sometimes the best bill is one that doesn’t pass at all," Gov. Cox said.

In their formal response to the State of the State address, House and Senate Democrats appeared aligned with many of the governor's priorities. They did offer some distinctions.

State of the State Democratic Response

"We need to act with greater urgency, use technology to find solutions, and lead with a spirit of innovation. Due to the combined impacts of climate change and lack of action, immediate commitment is essential before the Great Salt Lake disappears," said Senate Minority Leader Luz Escamilla, D-Salt Lake City.

House Minority Leader Angela Romero, D-Salt Lake City, called for more affordable spaces for families. Both leaders also called for access to affordable health care.

"As Democrats, we will continue to firmly oppose vouchers and other proposals that undermine and erode our public education system," Rep. Romero said.