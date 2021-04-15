Cox holds monthly briefing on issues facing Utah
Rick Bowmer/AP
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox speaks during a news conference following a tour with U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to Bears Ears National Monument Thursday, April 8, 2021, near Blanding, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Posted at 10:02 AM, Apr 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-15 12:02:38-04
SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Spencer Cox will hold his monthly briefing Thursday to discuss issues facing Utah.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.