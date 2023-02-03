Cox issues emergency order to raise Great Salt Lake causeway berm

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox issued an emergency order Friday to raise the Great Salt Lake causeway berm in an effort to keep as much of this season's snowpack from running off into other areas.

The order will allow the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire, and State Lands to raise the berm that splits the lake to 4,192 feet, a rise of 5 feet over where it was previously set. The new height will increase the overall depth of the lake and decrease the salinity of the South Arm of the lake.

“The Great Salt Lake is crucial to our environment, ecology and economy, and we must do everything we can to protect it,” said Gov. Cox. “We’ve been blessed with significant snowpack so far this winter, and this executive order will allow the state to move quickly to increase the lake level in the South Arm by capturing spring runoff. We don’t want to miss this opportunity to safeguard the lake."

Water levels in the Great Salt Lake sank to an historic low on Nov. 3.

An increase in the lake's salinity affects an entire ecosystem. When brine shrimp in the lake can't reproduce, it means less food for birds and other wildlife.