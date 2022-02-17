Cox says he would veto proposed school voucher bill

SALT LAKE CITY — Saying now is not the time to consider school vouchers, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said he would veto the controversial bill should it reach his desk.

Cox made the comments Thursday during his monthly news conference with media from around the state.

While saying he fully supports the use of school vouchers that would enable families to use public money for private schooling, the governor said he wants to first focus on raising the pay of Utah's teachers.

"You can't take money that could go to our schools and allow it to go to private schools when you're not fully-funding the education system in our state," said the governor.

Cox referenced that the average starting salary for teachers in the state is just $43,000, and not much more for veteran teachers.

"With the price of housing, with inflation happening right now, I don't want to live in a state where teachers can't buy a home. That's not okay," Cox said. "When teachers are making $60,000 a year to start, I will fully support vouchers. I'm all in on vouchers, but we have a long way to go before we get there."

On Tuesday, the House Revenue and Taxation Standing Committee voted 6-to-5 to allow the bill, which would create the Hope Scholarship Program, to head to the full Utah House.

When asked point blank if he would veto a bill if it passed through the Utah Legislature, Cox simply said, "Yeah, yeah."

A similar push for school vouchers failed at the ballot box in 2007.

"At some point I would be absolutely willing to support vouchers, but that point is not now because we are underfunding our schools," said Cox.