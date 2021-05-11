Cox signs joint letter asking Biden to 'control' border crisis

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox joined 18 other Republican governors Tuesday by signing a letter asking President Joe Biden to take action on what they call the "crisis at the southern border."

The letter begins by claiming Biden's administration is withholding the facts about what is happening at the U.S.-Mexico border.

"Contrary to statements from your Administration, the border is neither closed nor secure. In fact, the Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) reports a staggering surge in recent crossings: 172,000 encounters in March, the highest number in nearly 20 years, as well as 18,890 unaccompanied children, the largest monthly number in history."

The governors place all the blame on the Biden administration's first 100 days in office, saying it is "entirely due to reckless federal policy reversals."

"The rhetoric of the Biden Administration and the rollback of critical agreements with our allies have led to the inhumane treatment of tens of thousands of children and undermined a fragile immigration system. While the most direct victims of the policy changes will be the children exploited and trafficked by gangs and cartels, the disastrous impact of your policies on America’s recovery will be far reaching," the letter says.

The letter also quotes Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to show the country also believes current policy is behind the immigration influx.

"They see him as the migrant president, and so many feel they’re going to reach the United States. We need to work together to regulate the flow, because this business can’t be tackled from one day to the next," the letter states López Obrador as saying.