Cox to meet with district over handling of bullying incident that led to suicide

SALT LAKE CITY — Following the suicide of a 10-year-old North Salt Lake girl, Gov. Spencer Cox says he is interested in looking into the Davis School District's handling of bullying that led to the death.

Isabella “Izzy” Tichenor took her own life last weekend after allegedly being bullied by other students at Foxboro Elementary. Tichenor's family believes she was a target for others in her class due to having dyslexia and being on the autism spectrum.

Brittany Tichenor, Izzy's mother, says she reported the bullying to her daughter's teachers, but says the school's administration did nothing. In a statement Monday, the district claimed the school officials "responded quickly and appropriately," and that an investigation was ongoing.

A day later, the district sent out an updated statement, saying administrators "provided significant resources of support helping this family."

On Friday, a spokesperson for the governor says he will be meeting with the Davis County District and other school districts about bullying.

Izzy's death has been felt across Utah as politicians and leading figures in the community speak out about her death.

"It's mind boggling," said Utah Jazz stat Donovan Mitchell. "It's sad. It's just flat out disgusting. You know ... bullying in itself."

Mitchell's teammate, Joe Ingles, who is the father of a son with autism, was even more pointed in his criticism of those supposed to protect children.

"It's disgusting that that had to end like this for Izzy and her family," Ingles said. "Because at the moment, the teacher of that class is still at school, the kids that were bullying are still going to school, and Izzy's family are the only people that are really living a different life to what everyone else is right now."

A celebration of Izzy's life will be held Saturday.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, there is always help. Call the National Suicide Prevention lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. The lifeline is free and available 24/7.

Help is also available online at suicidepreventionlifeline.org