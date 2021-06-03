Cox urges Utahns to pray for rain amidst drought

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox is urging Utahns to join in prayer this weekend for an end to the state's drought emergency.

In a video statement released Thursday, the governor asked Utahns of all faiths to join in collective prayer for rain.

"I’ve already asked all Utahns to conserve water by avoiding long showers, fixing leaky faucets, and planting water-wise landscapes. But I fear those efforts alone won’t be enough to protect us," Gov. Cox said on the video. "We need more rain and we need it now. We need some divine intervention. That’s why I’m asking Utahns of all faiths to join me in a weekend of prayer June 4 through the 6th."

The governor issued a state of emergency due to drought earlier this year. The Utah State Legislature extended it. The ongoing drought threatens Utah's food supply and agriculture and wildlife and natural habitats. Fire risk is now considered so high, there has been discussion of an all-out fireworks ban.

"We need more rain and we need it now. we need some divine intervention. That's why I'm asking Utahns of all faiths to join me in a weekend of prayer from June 4-6," Gov. Cox said. "By praying collaboratively and collectively, asking god or whatever higher power you believe in for more rain, we may be able to escape the deadliest aspects of the continued drought."