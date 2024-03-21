Cox 'very concerned' after Midvale hospital loses license for fourth time

SALT LAKE CITY — Saying he was "very concerned" over a Midvale psychiatric hospital that remains open despite having its license revoked for a fourth time, Gov. Spencer Cox said the state will shut down the facility if a review warrants the move.

Cox addressed the current situation at Highland Ridge Hospital during his monthly news conference Thursday.



On Tuesday, FOX 13 News reported the hospital's CEO, Jim Hess, is no longer with the facility that is often referred to as "The Rape Hospital" due to the number of patients who are assaulted at the hospital.

During his comments, Cox confirmed in his response to a FOX 13 News questions that an investigation of Highland Ridge Hospital is currently underway.

"There is a process that we have to go through by law," he said. "We will go through that process and execute faithfully on that."

Since 2019, the Unified Police Department says 34 cases of assault have been reported at the hospital, along with 20 cases of sexual assault. However, hospital employees and patients believe those numbers to be higher as it's believed not all assaults are actually reported, which is required by law.

Cox referenced a full-time oversight monitor now being in place at Highland Ridge, which is expected to assist in making sure all reported issues are dealt with.

"If there are issues or those complaints come in, we have someone there monitoring full time," said the governor. "and again, if at the end of the process, at the end of the review, that the evidence weighs in favor of a license revocation or shutting down the facility, we will execute on that as well."