Operator injured after crane collapses in downtown SLC

SALT LAKE CITY — A crane collapsed in downtown Salt Lake City Tuesday night, landing in the street.

The crane collapsed around 9 p.m. and fell about 20 feet, landing on two parked cars near 200 S. State Street.

#BREAKING a crane collapsed on S State Street in downtown Salt Lake City. @slcfire and @slcpd on the scene now. @fox13 pic.twitter.com/pu7QEZ1Cw5 — Jenna Bree (@JennaBreeTV) March 16, 2022

The operator of the crane was injured and was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to the SLC Fire Department.

No one else was injured.

