Operator injured after crane collapses in downtown SLC

Posted at 9:51 PM, Mar 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-16 00:07:12-04

SALT LAKE CITY — A crane collapsed in downtown Salt Lake City Tuesday night, landing in the street.

The crane collapsed around 9 p.m. and fell about 20 feet, landing on two parked cars near 200 S. State Street.

The operator of the crane was injured and was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to the SLC Fire Department.

No one else was injured.

